Smartlands Network Price Reaches $6.29 on Major Exchanges (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. One Smartlands Network coin can now be bought for about $6.29 or 0.00010704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartlands Network has a total market cap of $32.10 million and $104,980.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00047656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.99 or 0.00219438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00088012 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Smartlands Network Profile

Smartlands Network (CRYPTO:SLT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. The official website for Smartlands Network is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Buying and Selling Smartlands Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartlands Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

