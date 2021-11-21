Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,447,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,801,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,137.12.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,676.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 71.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,402.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,397.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total value of $495,496.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $293,252,654 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

