Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.

VIG stock opened at $167.06 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.02 and a 52 week high of $168.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.22 and its 200 day moving average is $158.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

