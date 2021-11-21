Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Cuts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 486 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Netflix were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.70.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 132,820 shares of company stock worth $84,175,491 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $678.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.68 billion, a PE ratio of 61.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.84 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $635.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $562.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

