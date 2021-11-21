Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Purchases 4,914 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 2.4% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $32,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.16.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $208.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.81. The company has a market cap of $181.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

