Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Short Interest Down 22.5% in October

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 424,300 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the October 14th total of 547,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,243.0 days.

SVYSF stock opened at $120.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.69. Solvay has a 12-month low of $106.39 and a 12-month high of $135.51.

Get Solvay alerts:

Solvay Company Profile

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.