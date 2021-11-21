SONM [old] Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $88,593.00 (SNM)

SONM [old] (CURRENCY:SNM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 21st. SONM [old] has a total market cap of $53.43 million and $88,593.00 worth of SONM [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SONM [old] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000452 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SONM [old] has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00048522 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.00 or 0.00222236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00088318 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SONM [old] Coin Profile

SNM is a coin. Its launch date was June 15th, 2017. SONM [old]’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. SONM [old]’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

Buying and Selling SONM [old]

