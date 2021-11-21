Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Short Interest Down 17.8% in October

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 488,700 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the October 14th total of 594,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.67. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. 4.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

