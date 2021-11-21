Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SoTHERLY Hotels Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on the acquisition, renovation and upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper upscale full-service hotels primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States. The Company’s properties operate under the Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group and Starwood Hotels and Resorts brands. SoTHERLY Hotels Inc., formerly known as MHI Hospitality Corporation, is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia. “

Shares of SOHO stock opened at $2.37 on Thursday. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.03.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.85% and a negative return on equity of 71.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOHO. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 218,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 37,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

