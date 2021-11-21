Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.41 Million

Equities analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will announce $26.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.28 million. Southern First Bancshares posted sales of $27.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $104.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.70 million to $105.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $108.58 million, with estimates ranging from $107.35 million to $109.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 38.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 2,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $114,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,028 shares of company stock valued at $216,862 over the last ninety days. 7.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 37.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 747,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,054,000 after purchasing an additional 204,481 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 24.7% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,738,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 399,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,750,000 after purchasing an additional 37,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 241,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFST traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.87. The company had a trading volume of 16,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.73. Southern First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $65.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

