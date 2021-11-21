SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.2% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $355.91 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $292.20 and a twelve month high of $365.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.10.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

