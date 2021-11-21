SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.37

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.37 and last traded at $55.37, with a volume of 15580 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.32.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

