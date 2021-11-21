SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.38% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 112.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GAL opened at $47.26 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $41.09 and a 12-month high of $47.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.41.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.