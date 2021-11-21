Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.65

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.65 and last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.4783 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

Spectris Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

