Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts recently commented on SEPJF shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Get Spectris alerts:

Shares of Spectris stock remained flat at $$49.60 on Friday. 78 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723. Spectris has a twelve month low of $34.65 and a twelve month high of $55.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.88.

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.