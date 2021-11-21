Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Position Increased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) by 189.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 194,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,479 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 22.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 155.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $48,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:STXB opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $498.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average is $23.59. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

