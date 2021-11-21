Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.46

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.46 and last traded at $29.75, with a volume of 10843 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.75.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $498.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.59.
In other news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 628,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,357,000 after acquiring an additional 28,669 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 511,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after buying an additional 20,088 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 278,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after buying an additional 177,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after buying an additional 106,636 shares in the last quarter. 39.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:STXB)
Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.
