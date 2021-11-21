Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.46

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.46 and last traded at $29.75, with a volume of 10843 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $498.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.59.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 628,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,357,000 after acquiring an additional 28,669 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 511,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after buying an additional 20,088 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 278,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after buying an additional 177,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after buying an additional 106,636 shares in the last quarter. 39.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:STXB)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

