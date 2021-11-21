Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 45.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.71.

SPOT stock opened at $259.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.22. The stock has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.19 and a beta of 1.58. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $201.68 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.