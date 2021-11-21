Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spruce Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy which are in clinical stage. Spruce Biosciences Inc. is based in Daly City, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SPRB. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Spruce Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink cut Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

SPRB stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. Spruce Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 15.96, a current ratio of 15.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $68.50 million and a P/E ratio of -0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.80.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 21,406 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 153,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,617,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

