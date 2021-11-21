Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 38,159 Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Wipro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Wipro by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.58.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.