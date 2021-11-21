Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $303,000 Stock Position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,257 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 14.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 309,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,642,000 after buying an additional 39,766 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth $399,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 31.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 8,313 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $48.39 on Friday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $69.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGRY. Cowen began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

