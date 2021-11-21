Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $281,000 in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVD. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 358.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 49,434 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVD opened at $15.94 on Friday. American Vanguard Co. has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $493.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.77.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 5.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 11.27%.

In other American Vanguard news, insider Ulrich Trogele purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $44,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

American Vanguard Profile

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

