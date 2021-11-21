Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $292,000 in VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.07% of VectivBio as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VECT. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in VectivBio during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VectivBio during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in VectivBio during the second quarter valued at $356,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VectivBio during the second quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VectivBio during the second quarter valued at $1,691,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VECT stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. VectivBio Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered VectivBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VectivBio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

