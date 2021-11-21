Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 3,492 Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.10% of SilverBow Resources worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after buying an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,749,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 53.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after buying an additional 138,885 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,712,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 78.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 43,826 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on SilverBow Resources from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist upped their target price on SilverBow Resources from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

Shares of NYSE:SBOW opened at $28.05 on Friday. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $413.09 million, a P/E ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average is $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41.

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

