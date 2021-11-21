Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Codex DNA in the second quarter worth about $198,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Codex DNA in the second quarter worth about $263,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Codex DNA in the second quarter worth about $313,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Codex DNA in the second quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Codex DNA in the second quarter worth about $733,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codex DNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of DNAY stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. Codex DNA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 14.93, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Codex DNA, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Codex DNA Company Profile

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

