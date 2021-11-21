Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.700-$10.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $212.64.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.25. 1,371,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,081. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.42. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $167.65 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.14%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.