Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.52. Stantec also reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stantec.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $740.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.32 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 14.00%.

STN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STN. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,837,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,518,000 after buying an additional 846,544 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stantec by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,459,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,375,000 after buying an additional 40,157 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Stantec by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,700,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,335,000 after buying an additional 420,734 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,985,000 after purchasing an additional 276,068 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,455,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,335,000 after purchasing an additional 99,864 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STN traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.10. 44,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,501. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.29. Stantec has a 1 year low of $29.72 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stantec (STN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.