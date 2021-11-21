Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Position Lowered by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. decreased its position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 60,600 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBLK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

SBLK stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.48%. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.70%.

Star Bulk Carriers Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

