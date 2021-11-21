State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.38 Million Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Watts Water Technologies worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 12.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 42.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

WTS opened at $202.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.79. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.44 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.53 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.76%.

WTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total value of $248,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total value of $1,568,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,710 shares of company stock worth $4,036,922. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

