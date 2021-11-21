State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.73 Million Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RE stock opened at $267.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.68. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $209.63 and a 52 week high of $289.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.63 and a 200-day moving average of $261.10.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

RE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

