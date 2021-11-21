State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 1,906 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Exponent worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Exponent in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 122.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 36.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $62,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $73,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,708 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,230 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $125.13 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $126.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.83 and a beta of 0.40.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

