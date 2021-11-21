State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after buying an additional 41,054 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,366,000 after purchasing an additional 200,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $45.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.73. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -66.02%.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.91.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.