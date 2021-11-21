State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 441 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,618,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,896,469,000 after acquiring an additional 110,061 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in IDEX by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,969,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,333,000 after buying an additional 208,643 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in IDEX by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,481,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,079,000 after buying an additional 213,946 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in IDEX by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,343,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,534,000 after buying an additional 130,388 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in IDEX by 340.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,007,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,657,000 after buying an additional 778,626 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $234.42 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $238.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.51 and its 200-day moving average is $221.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.23%.

In other IDEX news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

