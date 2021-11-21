State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 6,817 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,817 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lear were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Lear by 8.0% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lear by 9.0% in the third quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 10,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Lear by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lear by 198.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,878,000 after purchasing an additional 223,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the second quarter worth about $228,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of Lear stock opened at $177.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.67. Lear Co. has a one year low of $137.65 and a one year high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.88%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lear from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Benchmark cut their target price on Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lear from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.73.

In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lear Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.