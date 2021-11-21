State Street Corp Acquires 1,483,698 Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 339.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,921,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,483,698 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.64% of Adecoagro worth $19,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGRO opened at $8.73 on Friday. Adecoagro S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $325.62 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adecoagro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

