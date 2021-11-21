State Street Corp Acquires 178,593 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 354.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in WNS were worth $18,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WNS by 367.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,216,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100,942 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,872,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,148,000 after purchasing an additional 98,734 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 10.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,666,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,117,000 after acquiring an additional 154,358 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of WNS by 33.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,365,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,052,000 after acquiring an additional 341,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of WNS by 27.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,175,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,140,000 after acquiring an additional 252,930 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WNS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.78.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $89.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. WNS has a 1-year low of $66.20 and a 1-year high of $91.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.53 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

