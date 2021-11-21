State Street Corp Has $16.95 Million Position in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) by 3,949.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 943,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 920,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.55% of Eos Energy Enterprises worth $16,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOSE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 2,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $32,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 841,171 shares of company stock valued at $10,930,053 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EOSE opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.57. The company has a market cap of $520.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $31.95.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 9,359.54% and a negative return on equity of 148.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

