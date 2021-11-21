State Street Corp Has $18.92 Million Stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 838,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.28% of Gladstone Commercial worth $18,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 1,308.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 158,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,100,000 after purchasing an additional 127,530 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 691,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after purchasing an additional 73,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,912,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,710,000 after purchasing an additional 70,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,602,000 after purchasing an additional 69,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $838.16 million, a PE ratio of 449.80, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.15.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,000.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis boosted their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

