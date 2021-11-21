State Street Corp Increases Position in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 603.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,447,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,241,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.95% of RADA Electronic Industries worth $17,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RADA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 13.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,951,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,769,000 after acquiring an additional 227,274 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 34.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after acquiring an additional 261,284 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 697.7% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 894,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after acquiring an additional 782,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,327,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 1,472.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 705,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADA opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $501.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.95. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $11.41.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RADA Electronic Industries Profile

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

