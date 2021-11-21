State Street Corp Purchases 1,528,580 Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

State Street Corp grew its position in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) by 218.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,229,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Shift Technologies were worth $19,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Shift Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Shift Technologies during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Shift Technologies during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Shift Technologies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Shift Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 201,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

SFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

Shift Technologies stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average is $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $431.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift Technologies Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

