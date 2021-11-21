State Street Corp Purchases 69,934 Shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,007,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,934 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Intersect ENT were worth $17,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the second quarter worth about $514,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 8.6% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,210,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,785,000 after purchasing an additional 174,325 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 28.6% in the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 182,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 17,936 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XENT. SVB Leerink cut Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENT opened at $27.15 on Friday. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.49 million, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 151.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

