State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,647,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,411 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Inseego were worth $16,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inseego by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 17,183 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Inseego by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 810,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 36,961 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inseego by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,129,000 after purchasing an additional 126,930 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inseego by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,128,000 after purchasing an additional 264,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Inseego by 241.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 69,762 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inseego alerts:

Shares of Inseego stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.70 million, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.20. Inseego Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $21.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Inseego Corp. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dan Mondor acquired 10,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INSG. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.