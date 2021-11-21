StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StealthGas Inc is a provider of international seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users. The Company’s vessels carry various petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of oil and natural gas. These products are transported in liquefied form in order to reduce their volume and to facilitate their handling. Transportation by sea represents a major element of gas transportation logistics. LPG products have a variety of both industrial and other uses, including transportation, fertilizer production, the manufacture of plastics, space heating, cooking, water heating and process heating. We serve industrial companies, as well as national and independent energy companies and energy traders. “

Get StealthGas alerts:

GASS opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.22 million, a PE ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. StealthGas has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $3.32.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.77 million. StealthGas had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 1.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that StealthGas will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in StealthGas by 12.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in StealthGas by 45.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,303 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About StealthGas

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StealthGas (GASS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.