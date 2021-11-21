Stelco Holdings Inc (STLC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 23rd

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

TSE STLC opened at C$44.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.70. Stelco has a 1 year low of C$15.77 and a 1 year high of C$51.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Several analysts have issued reports on STLC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stelco in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.72.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

