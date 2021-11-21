Stephens Begins Coverage on Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on QTWO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet cut Q2 from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.70.

Get Q2 alerts:

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $89.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.01. Q2 has a 52 week low of $73.51 and a 52 week high of $148.56.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $4,910,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,298,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,260 shares of company stock valued at $15,865,291. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Q2 by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Q2 by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Q2 by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Q2 by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Q2 by 8.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.