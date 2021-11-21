Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Steven Madden worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the second quarter worth $100,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at $207,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOO opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.30. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $29.76 and a one year high of $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.50.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Several research firms recently commented on SHOO. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $275,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

