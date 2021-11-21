Steven Sharp Sells 4,717 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Steven Sharp sold 4,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total value of $499,954.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Power Integrations alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, Steven Sharp sold 4,858 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $531,319.46.

Power Integrations stock opened at $106.78 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.21 and a 12 month high of $110.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.89 and its 200-day moving average is $92.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

POWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Power Integrations by 65.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Power Integrations by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Power Integrations by 1.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Power Integrations by 0.6% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Power Integrations by 25.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.