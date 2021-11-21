Stewart Kantor Sells 20,983 Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Stock

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) CFO Stewart Kantor sold 20,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $198,079.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stewart Kantor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Stewart Kantor sold 14,703 shares of Ondas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $147,030.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Stewart Kantor sold 45,000 shares of Ondas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $365,400.00.

ONDS opened at $8.82 on Friday. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.10.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONDS. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Ondas by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 113,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,094 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ondas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ondas by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 962,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 668,324 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ondas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ondas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,566,000. 18.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

