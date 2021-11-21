Stifel Nicolaus Increases Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Price Target to $176.00

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $176.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently commented on OAS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist increased their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Oasis Petroleum from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.06.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

OAS opened at $125.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Oasis Petroleum has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $132.98.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 88.97% and a net margin of 61.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

In related news, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,218.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.76 per share, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth $77,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth $159,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.