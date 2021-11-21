Stifel Nicolaus Raises Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) Price Target to C$1.20

Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LCRTF opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63. Leucrotta Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $0.80.

Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile

Leucrotta Exploration, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company was founded on June 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

