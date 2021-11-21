Stifel Nicolaus Raises Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) Price Target to C$1.20

Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
LCRTF opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63. Leucrotta Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $0.80.
Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile
